lottery

Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Mega Millions jackpot at $530M after no winner Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at more than half a billion dollars for Tuesday night's drawing.

The jackpot now stands at $530 million, the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record. The top prize comes with a cash option of 304.7 million.

The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and Mega Ball 15.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530M after no winner Friday
Mega Millions jackpot at $480M for winning numbers drawing tonight
$27M lottery ticket sold at Ventura County store
Maryland woman wins lottery for 3rd time, cites game-winning strategy
TOP STORIES
Video shows deadly officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino
2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles start date announced
Here's why BA.5 is more dangerous than previous COVID-19 subvariants
IE couple's wedding highlighted by encounter with Bennifer
OC official wants street vendor attacks to be treated as hate crimes
Suspect in 7-Eleven crime spree across SoCal charged with murder
Shark sighting prompts closure in Huntington Beach
Show More
FBI investigating massive jewelry heist in SoCal
Sixth Street bridge already plagued by street takeovers, other stunts
SoCal to see a few clouds, warm temperatures Tuesday
Out-of-control car slams into Sylmar home - Video
Small plane crash lands on road in San Marcos, hitting SUV
More TOP STORIES News