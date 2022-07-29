Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1B for winning numbers drawing tonight

Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday's drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Mega Millions ticket buyers are hoping for a billion dollar windfall Friday night.

The jackpot has ballooned to more than $1.1 billion, the third largest prize ever for a U.S. lottery game.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners can also opt for a lump sum payment option that will work out to $648.2 million

.

The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were 7-29-60-63-66 and Mega Ball: 15.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, In the 20-year history of the game, 221 players have scooped the Mega Millions jackpot.

Top five Mega Millions jackpots won

1. $1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018

2. $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021

3. $656 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012

4. $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013

5. $543 million - California, July 2018

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

AP contributed to this report