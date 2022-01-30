Personal Finance

$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold at a gas station in Woodland Hills

By
EMBED <>More Videos

$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- One lucky lotto ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in Woodland Hills is the big winner in the $426 million mega millions jackpot.

A lot of hopefuls stopped by the gas station on Topanga Canyon Boulevard Saturday to check their luck.


"Excited. Heard the lotto winner was here, $420 million. Unfortunately, it wasn't me," said Kenneth Cole. "I buy tickets here every day, so I came down to see if it was me, to change my fortune and fate."

The anonymous winner called the Rocket store at the gas station, where the ticket was sold, to see what to do next.

"He said, 'I think I have the winning numbers.' He's young just 22 years old, and it was amazing. He was very emotional, he was excited," said Jeff Peret, district manager for Rocket.

That lucky ticket matched all six numbers 3, 16, 25, 44, 55, and the Mega number 13.


The Chevron station is getting a cut of the earnings. The lucky winner a major change in his life.

Click play on the video above to watch the full story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewoodland hillslos angeles countymoneylos angeleslottery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after vendor caught vandalizing Whittier taco stand
5th suspect arrested in deadly robbery outside Hollywood restaurant
Woman dies after falling from party bus on freeway in downtown LA
LA Rams fans flock to SoCal popup shops to get swag, cheer on team
Family members seek justice after South Gate father killed
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
Show More
New CHLA study may help kids dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms
Buscaino calls for reducing salaries if homelessness goals not met
Riverside hosts blood drive amid national blood supply shortage
Vendor uses fire extinguisher to vandalize Whittier taco stand
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
More TOP STORIES News