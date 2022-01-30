$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold at a gas station in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- One lucky lotto ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in Woodland Hills is the big winner in the $426 million mega millions jackpot.A lot of hopefuls stopped by the gas station on Topanga Canyon Boulevard Saturday to check their luck."Excited. Heard the lotto winner was here, $420 million. Unfortunately, it wasn't me," said Kenneth Cole. "I buy tickets here every day, so I came down to see if it was me, to change my fortune and fate."The anonymous winner called the Rocket store at the gas station, where the ticket was sold, to see what to do next."He said, 'I think I have the winning numbers.' He's young just 22 years old, and it was amazing. He was very emotional, he was excited," said Jeff Peret, district manager for Rocket.That lucky ticket matched all six numbers 3, 16, 25, 44, 55, and the Mega number 13.The Chevron station is getting a cut of the earnings. The lucky winner a major change in his life.Click play on the video above to watch the full story.