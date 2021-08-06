Arts & Entertainment

Meghan McCain marks last day on 'The View' with low-key goodbye

Meghan McCain says she's leaving 'The View'

NEW YORK -- Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from "The View" after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta "for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did."

Her mother, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell.


McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. She frequently got into onscreen tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Yet it was smooth sailing for her finale. McCain said at one point that "I feel like I died and this is a memorial."

She perked up for a taped message from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said "the show will not be as lively without you." McCain hooted, "my boyfriend!"

McCain got married and had a baby daughter, Liberty, during her time on "The View," and, with a regular return of the cast to its New York studio nearing, said she didn't want to commute from her Washington-area home.


Her mother said she's looking forward to seeing more of her, and her granddaughter.

"I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over so much work at this time," Cindy McCain said.

ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show's "conservative" chair.

