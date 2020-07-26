Arts & Entertainment

Mel Gibson discloses hospitalization for coronavirus

Actor Mel Gibson has disclosed he spent a week in a Los Angeles-area hospital in April after testing positive for the coronavirus.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Mel Gibson has disclosed he spent a week in a Los Angeles-area hospital in April after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 64-year-old actor had kept his hospitalization private until now. He says he was treated with the drug Remdesivir.

Gibson has tested negative several times since leaving the hospital and has tested positive for antibodies to the virus.

Gibson is among many public figures in entertainment, sports and other high-profile fields to disclose positive diagnoses of COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and singer P!nk.
