Arts & Entertainment

Mel Gibson's wild ride as an R-rated Santa in 'Fatman' spices up holiday movie season

A spoiled child is mad at Santa and hires a hitman to seek vengeance in new R-rated movie 'Fatman' starring Mel Gibson
By
HOLLYWOOD -- "Fatman" is a holiday film. It's a fantasy film. And, in a twist of genres, it's also an R-rated action thriller! Mel Gibson heads the cast as Chris. His last name is Cringle. Okay, he's Santa Claus...just not the Santa you're used to seeing in movies!

Gibson's Santa is quite fatigued. By his side: Mrs. Claus, played by Marianne Jean-Baptiste. And when a rich brat gets a lump of coal for Christmas, things turn nasty.

"He's just not a nice kid overall and he's very bossy. And then when he gets that coal for Christmas, that's the breaking point," said Chance Hurtsfield.

So, he hires a hitman to come after Santa. And Santa might have to replace that guy's lump of coal...with lead!

"I was charmed by the script," said Gibson. "And, you know, I turned the pages happily and the script was a very fast read. It's got a really warm beating heart at the center of it but it's kind of like an old-fashioned western, except you're using these iconic characters, which makes it bizarre, which is charming and funny!"

"It's quirky, man! And it doesn't go down that road. You think that's what you're going to get and then all this other crazy stuff starts, you know, taking up-taking place in the piece, which is great," said Jean-Baptiste.

'It's got a good dose of cynicism," added Gibson.

"Fatman" is playing in theatres now. It's available on demand and on digital platforms beginning November 24th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentholidaysanta clausmovie
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County could see even tighter restrictions amid pandemic
How would a CA curfew work? UC doctor weighs in
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID surge
Grocery store workers demand better safety enforcement
Dog owners 78% more likely to catch COVID-19, new study finds
How to watch Charlie Brown specials on TV in 2020
Show More
World's largest firefighting helitanker trains in Malibu for upcoming fires
United States surpasses 250k confirmed COVID-19 deaths
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
New 2021 minivans offer features like hybrid power, safety technology, family comfort
Here's how LA's business curfew would work, be enforced
More TOP STORIES News