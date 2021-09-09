Melrose robberies: 1 arrested in string of brazen crimes, accomplices still outstanding

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Sidewalk diners robbed at gunpoint on Melrose

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One suspect has been arrested in connection to a series of robberies on Melrose Avenue and other locations in Los Angeles, police say.

The suspect, identified as Quioness Wilson of Pasadena, was believed to be the driver in the robberies and LAPD detectives are searching for at least two additional accomplices.

Wilson has been linked to at least six robberies plus one attempted robbery in seven days this month.

One robbery was caught on surveillance camera, showing two men walking up to sidewalk diners on Sept. 7 at a popular cafe on Melrose in Fairfax Village, pointing a gun at them and fleeing with their purses and shopping bags.

EMBED More News Videos

A terrifying armed robbery of sidewalk diners on Melrose Avenue was caught on camera.



Police say they were able to track down the vehicle used in the robberies in Pasadena and arrested the driver. Investigators say they found additional evidence linking Wilson to the robberies in a search of his home.

On Tuesday of this week, police say Wilson and his accomplices were involved in four robberies, including two on Melrose, one on South Hill Street and one on Whitley Avenue, all within a span of about three hours.

The other robberies happened on Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on 11th Street, Olympic Boulevard and at Melrose and Gardner.

"We are disturbed by this brazen daytime robbery which was captured on video and we are committed to fighting violent crime and using all our resources to keep all Angelenos safe," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.



Anyone with additional information is asked to call LAPD detectives at (213) 486-6840. Anonymous tips can be made to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

The arrest comes as merchants and local residents say they've noticed a sharp rise in brazen crime in the popular shopping district, including daytime muggings, assaults and deadly shootings.

Last month a store employee at Shoe Palace in the Fairfax district was fatally shot after a dispute over a raffle. Police later arrested a 16-year-old suspect.

RELATED: Shoe store worker fatally shot after raffle dispute

EMBED More News Videos

A store employee was shot and killed outside the Shoe Palace in the Fairfax district Wednesday, police said.



In March a man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint on Melrose in West Hollywood.

And in February, there were reports of several robberies of Rolex watches taken from people walking on the street in Melrose.

RELATED: Armed robbers targeting people wearing Rolexes in Melrose area
EMBED More News Videos

Armed robbers have been targeting people wearing Rolexes and other expensive jewelry in the Melrose area, police say.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfaxlos angeleslos angeles countycaught on videoarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAUSD board approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
New Fresno homeowners arrive at home to find renters already inside
Outbreak of avian botulism has OC wildlife biologists concerned
California recall poll: Will Gov. Newsom be recalled?
More kids getting COVID at family gatherings than at school, doc says
Justice Department sues Texas over state's new abortion law
Show More
Arrest made in bus attack of 12-year-old boy in Long Beach
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop for 9th straight day
Man convicted in 2018 death of firefighter in Mission Viejo
SoCal hot on Thursday, with possible thunderstorms
Santa Barbara man indicted in killing of his two young children
More TOP STORIES News