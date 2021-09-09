Melrose robberies: 1 arrested in string of brazen crimes, accomplices still outstanding

The suspect, identified as Quioness Wilson of Pasadena, was believed to be the driver in the robberies and LAPD detectives are searching for at least two additional accomplices.
Wilson has been linked to at least six robberies plus one attempted robbery in seven days this month.
One robbery was caught on surveillance camera, showing two men walking up to sidewalk diners on Sept. 7 at a popular cafe on Melrose in Fairfax Village, pointing a gun at them and fleeing with their purses and shopping bags.
Police say they were able to track down the vehicle used in the robberies in Pasadena and arrested the driver. Investigators say they found additional evidence linking Wilson to the robberies in a search of his home.
On Tuesday of this week, police say Wilson and his accomplices were involved in four robberies, including two on Melrose, one on South Hill Street and one on Whitley Avenue, all within a span of about three hours.
The other robberies happened on Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on 11th Street, Olympic Boulevard and at Melrose and Gardner.
"We are disturbed by this brazen daytime robbery which was captured on video and we are committed to fighting violent crime and using all our resources to keep all Angelenos safe," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call LAPD detectives at (213) 486-6840. Anonymous tips can be made to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).
The arrest comes as merchants and local residents say they've noticed a sharp rise in brazen crime in the popular shopping district, including daytime muggings, assaults and deadly shootings.
Last month a store employee at Shoe Palace in the Fairfax district was fatally shot after a dispute over a raffle. Police later arrested a 16-year-old suspect.
RELATED: Shoe store worker fatally shot after raffle dispute
In March a man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint on Melrose in West Hollywood.
And in February, there were reports of several robberies of Rolex watches taken from people walking on the street in Melrose.
RELATED: Armed robbers targeting people wearing Rolexes in Melrose area