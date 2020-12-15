Melrose shooting: One killed, one wounded by gunfire in Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District Tuesday.
The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in area of Melrose and Curson Avenue.
When Los Angeles police arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.
A second shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and an update on that person's condition was not immediately available.
No suspect information has been released.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
