Deputies respond to shooting on Melrose in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies are responding to a report of a shooting on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, with the suspect still on the loose.The shooting was reported in the 8600 block of Melrose around 6:30 p.m. Multiple deputies were seen with guns drawn approaching and searching a vehicle and then cautiously approaching a storefront in the area.Deputies were seen asking everyone in the area to walk toward them slowly with their hands up as they continued to search the area for the suspect.It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.