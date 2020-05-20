accuweather

AAA predicts near-record-low Memorial Day travel this year due to coronavirus pandemic

During any other year, millions of Americans would be spending this week gearing up to travel over the Memorial Day holiday.

But this year, AAA is expecting near-record-low Memorial Day travel that could rival the organization's previous low record set in 2009, a stark change from the 44 million people who traveled over the same period last year.

Jeanette Casselano with AAA said, though, that some states are reopening at a pace that will likely allow AAA to put out travel forecasts for summer and early full as more data becomes available.

"In the past few weeks, we've seen increases in terms of bookings, albeit very modestly, but we do know that people are itching to travel. When it is safe to travel, they will," Casselano told AccuWeather. "Those trips are likely going to be domestic with a preference for road trips, too."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsummeraccuweathercoronavirusaaaholiday travelmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials, state officials
When will schools reopen? It depends on where you live
Show More
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Coronavirus: DOJ says CA reopening plan discriminates against churches
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News