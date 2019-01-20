Memorial held for 3-year-old Franklin Ros who was killed in Compton 1 year ago

EMBED </>More Videos

A memorial vigil was held in Compton Sunday afternoon for a 3-year-old boy who was murdered a year ago.

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A memorial vigil was held in Compton Sunday afternoon for a 3-year-old boy who was murdered a year ago.

The family of Franklin Ros, who was shot and killed on Jan. 20, 2018, said they do not want the toddler forgotten. The family is from San Diego, and Franklin's aunt now lives in Compton.

She said it's been hard to deal with her nephew's loss. Her brother, Franklin's father, went out to San Diego to spend time at the child's gravesite.

It happened in the parking lot of Nate's Market on McKinley and Alondra avenues. The manager said he heard gunshots that day. Police at the time said the shooting was gang related.

Authorities also said the father had gotten into some sort of argument with someone in the parking lot and shots rang out. As the father drove off with his wife, neither initially realized that their son had been shot.

"Justice will be sought soon. Nobody would ever imagine burying a child, especially a 3-year-old who just barely blew his birthday candle out. That's the last thing I remember of him - blowing his birthday candle and being happy to get a fire truck for his birthday," aunt Socheata Ros said.

The family said they want a plaque set up in Franklin's memory in front of the business, which just came under new management. The manager at the store seemed to be OK with the idea of a plaque for Franklin.

During the memorial, the Ros family was joined by other parents who said they'd lost a child or teenager to gun violence and all stressed that addressing gangs and gun violence are two separate issues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
memorialvigilchild shotchild killedtoddlerchild deathgun violencegang violencefamilycommunityComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rams head to Super Bowl after 26-23 win against Saints
Rams fans ecstatic as team heads off to Super Bowl 53
Sign in New Orleans says 'We were robbed' after Rams NFC win
Patriots win AFC Championship 37-31, will face Rams in Super Bowl
Massive tree crashes through roof of Woodland Hills restaurant
Missing NY man with special needs found in North Hollywood
Driver killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Show More
Passengers stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota compete in the hot super truck market
Chase suspect drives car into ocean in San Pedro
How to get a free Krispy Kreme dozen this week
Thousands descend on downtown LA for Women's March
More News