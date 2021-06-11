Memorial service held for San Bernardino County Sheriff's Sgt. Dominic Vaca

Procession held for San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy

A memorial service was held Friday for a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot in the aftermath of a motorcycle chase on Memorial Day.

The procession for Sgt. Dominic Vaca departed from the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office at 6:45 a.m. and made its way to the Glen Helen Amphitheatre, where a private memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. The amphitheater will livestream the service here.

This comes nearly two weeks after the 43-year-old sheriff's deputy -- a 17-year veteran of the department who served at the Morongo Basin Station -- was killed.
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, 43, dies after being shot at end of motorcycle chase
A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition after being shot by a motorcyclist at the end of a chase in the Yucca Valley area, authorities said.



Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after spotting the suspect, later identified as Bilal Winston Shabazz, without a license plate near the intersection of Paxton Road and Imperial Drive. The man on the motorcycle refused to pull over and a chase ensued, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
During the pursuit, the suspect "bailed out of the vehicle" near Dumosa Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive and ran into the desert, the news release said.
"A short time later, they located the motorcycle and the rider was gone," Sheriff McMahon said.

San Bernardino County: Suspect ID'd in fatal shooting of sheriff's deputy after motorcycle chase
A deceased man has been identified after authorities say he fatally shot a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy in the aftermath of a motorcycle chase. The suspect was later shot and killed in a separate confrontation.


As deputies approached the motorcycle and attempted to find the rider, he started firing at responding deputies, striking Vaca.

"A short time later, the suspect was located and he started shooting at the additional deputies. They returned fire and the suspect is deceased," the sheriff said, adding that a handgun was found at the scene.

Vaca was airlifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

