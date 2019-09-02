Memorial signs honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes, remind drivers to share the road

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is remembering those killed in bicycle crashes.

Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield unveiled the first of several memorial signs to honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes.

The first sign was unveiled in Woodland Hills and honors 15-year-old Sebastian Montero. The Reseda High School student died April 1, 2018 when he was struck while bike riding with a friend.

That friend says Sebastian was like a brother to him. "I think it's a true honor because not many people can do this for someone...I believe it is a great honor for somebody like this," Alejando Quintero said.

The hope is that the memorial signs will serve to remind motorists of the importance of sharing the road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeleswoodland hillsfatal crashbicyclebikesbicycle crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Garden Grove hit-and-run driver kills man in his 80s
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
1 killed, 1 wounded in Moreno Valley shooting
Pitbull cancels concert at LA County Fair due to Hurricane Dorian
Show More
New gun laws go into effect in Texas
2 men found shot to death in South Los Angeles
1 killed, 1 injured in Willowbrook bus crash
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
More TOP STORIES News