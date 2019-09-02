Memorial signs honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes, remind drivers to share the road

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is remembering those killed in bicycle crashes.Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield unveiled the first of several memorial signs to honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes.The first sign was unveiled in Woodland Hills and honors 15-year-old Sebastian Montero. The Reseda High School student died April 1, 2018 when he was struck while bike riding with a friend.That friend says Sebastian was like a brother to him. "I think it's a true honor because not many people can do this for someone...I believe it is a great honor for somebody like this," Alejando Quintero said.The hope is that the memorial signs will serve to remind motorists of the importance of sharing the road.