Authorities searching for men in caught-on-camera shooting at home in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating two men accused of shooting at a woman in Carson after ringing her doorbell.The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1800 block of East Turmont Street, near Broadacres Avenue School. Deputies said a woman opened her door after hearing her Ring doorbell go off, and saw two men standing outside pointing guns at her.Video captured one of the suspects knocking on the door while the other man stands further off in the distance, apparently trying to stay out of sight.When the woman answers, both suspects open fire in the direction of the woman before running off."Her husband was also near the door at the time of the shooting,'' said Deputy Joanna Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Bullets struck the home, but no one was injured.The first suspect was described as about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with one red sleeve and one gray sleeve, as well as gray sweatpants and gray shoes.The second suspect was described as wearing all black, Warren said.Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Detective Greathouse at 310-830-1123 or leave a tip anonymously at 800-222-8477.