Men stabbed multiple times near trail in Altadena

By and ABC7.com staff
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were stabbed multiple times near a trail in Altadena Wednesday night, and a suspect has been arrested.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m., according to authorities. Altadena sheriff's officials got a call about two men fighting near the Henninger Trailhead at the edge of Eaton Canyon County Park.

Deputies responded and found two men with stab wounds. They were treated and taken to Huntington Hospital. Deputies believe the wounds are non-life-threatening.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still unknown. Officials said the two men may have known each other or it could have been a random fight.

"Right now, (we're) working under that assumption of a suspect and a victim, however, once we get more information and they start telling us more, it could turn into a mutual combat. It's still very early in the investigation," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Dan Paige.
