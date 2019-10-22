Menifee high school teacher attacked by 3 students, officials say

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three students accused of attacking a teacher at a high school in Menifee have been suspended, officials said.

The incident happened at Paloma Valley High School during lunch Monday, according to Candace Reines, deputy superintendent of the Perris Union High School District.

The school district said there was a verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation, and three students attacked the male teacher.

Each of the three students have been suspended.

Officials said no one was seriously injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
menifeeriverside countyeducationschoolteacher
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire damages 9 homes in Little Mountain area of San Bernardino
Evacuations orders lifted in Palisades fire
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
Vet files claim against Covina police after officer questions robbery report
Trump supporter arrested in bear spray attack
Murder of Kawhi Leonard's father remains a mystery
Ballroom shock: Top scoring duo goes home on DWTS
Show More
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Watch the final trailer
PHOTOS: Pacific Palisades brush fire threatens hillside homes
CA's Vietnam veterans memorial honors first woman
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Whittier mother fighting to find Air Force son a bone marrow donor
More TOP STORIES News