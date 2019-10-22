Menifee high school teacher attacked by 3 students, officials say

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three students accused of attacking a teacher at a high school in Menifee have been suspended, officials said.The incident happened at Paloma Valley High School during lunch Monday, according to Candace Reines, deputy superintendent of the Perris Union High School District.The school district said there was a verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation, and three students attacked the male teacher.Each of the three students have been suspended.Officials said no one was seriously injured.