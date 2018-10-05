Menifee student dies after on-campus medical emergency

A student at a Menifee high school has died after having a medical emergency during ROTC practice Friday morning, school officials said.Paloma Valley High School shared the news about the death of student Jake Drost on its Facebook page.According to the post, emergency crews were called to attend to Jake's "medical needs" during ROTC practice. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.The school said that it could not release more details of the incident out of respect for the family's privacy."We ask you to hold this family in your thoughts as they face the tragic loss of their child," the post read.The school said grief counselors were on campus to help students, staff and parents cope with the loss.