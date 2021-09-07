Men's Central Jail in downtown LA under lockdown amid report of man with gun

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles was under lockdown Tuesday afternoon as deputies investigate a report of a man with a gun inside the facility.There was a heavy presence of deputies as a security sweep was conducted inside the facility. The report of a man with a gun was not confirmed and it was not clear if the person was an inmate.Outside the jail infirmary, an ambulance was seen bringing in a person on a stretcher with a neck brace, but it was not clear if that was related to the lockdown.Men's Central Jail is located at 441 Bauchet St., and has the capacity to house more than 5,000 inmates.More details were not immediately provided.