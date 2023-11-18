Grand opening of ultimate Mexican food market 'Mercado González' in Costa Mesa

Mercado González in Costa Mesa calls itself the ultimate destination for Mexican food and culture

It's been in the works since 2019: Mercado Gonzalez by Northgate Markets in Costa Mesa. From the moment you walk through the door, there's an explosion of smells, color and sound-just what's to be expected from any Mexican grocery store. But here, that's just the beginning.

Norma Carmona would know-she's from Mexico City.

"M y god it's amazing!" said Carmona. "It's like they bring part of Mexico in here!"

The Gonzalez family says that's just what they were aiming for with their community. "We're very excited when we go to these Mercado's and you see the vibrancy all of the products all the smells. I mean it's such a cultural experience and we wanted to bring that in a very elevated way to Costa Mesa."

The food hall meets grocery store can be a fun date night at the Mercado's dine in restaurant Maizano, or a family destination.

This father and son already have a favorite: Churros el Moro.

De Nova reflects on her own heritage. "You're only going to find these in la Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, which happens to be my place of birth."

Not too sweet. Just the right amount of salty-delicious.

Artisan is key here. From the crafts and murals, to the cheeses of Oaxaca, to hand made tortillas, and the carnitas cooked in cazo de cobre or copper pans like they do in Michoacán.

If you didn't come with an appetite, you'll have one in minutes.