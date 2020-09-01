hate crime investigation

Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say

A Black teacher from Buhach Colony High School in Merced County was subjected to racial slurs, Atwater Police say.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday, August 27, during a Zoom classroom event held by the school.

Atwater Police have launched an investigation into the incident and say those responsible could be charged with a hate crime and using a computer network to commit a crime.

Police say the Merced Union High School District is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are also asking for your help. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detectives Vierra and Aguilar.

The Merced Union High School District released the following statement:

Merced Union High School District (MUHSD) is aware of a video being shared on social media that depicts individuals behaving in a manner that is not reflective of the district's values. As soon as the Buhach Colony High administration became aware of the video, an internal investigation began. MUHSD has since tightened security on Zoom and will be reinforcing online instruction safety protocols with staff.

The Atwater Police Department has opened its own investigation into the matter and MUHSD is fully cooperating. Because the investigation is ongoing, the district will not comment any further at this time other than to state that racial insensitivity and inflammatory comments of any nature have no place at MUHSD and will not be tolerated.
