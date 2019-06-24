Ontario: Metal debris smashes through windshield as car drives on 60 Freeway

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver on the 60 Freeway narrowly missed catastrophe when a piece of metal debris smashed through her windshield as she drove through Ontario.The metal was somehow kicked up on the freeway and sliced into her hood, then knocked a hole right through the passenger side windshield.Luckily, no one was sitting in the passenger side at the time.The hood of the Kia was left with a large gouge and the windshield had a softball-sized hole in the glass.The driver was able to exit the freeway and wait for help.She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.