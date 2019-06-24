Ontario: Metal debris smashes through windshield as car drives on 60 Freeway

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver on the 60 Freeway narrowly missed catastrophe when a piece of metal debris smashed through her windshield as she drove through Ontario.

The metal was somehow kicked up on the freeway and sliced into her hood, then knocked a hole right through the passenger side windshield.

Luckily, no one was sitting in the passenger side at the time.

The hood of the Kia was left with a large gouge and the windshield had a softball-sized hole in the glass.

The driver was able to exit the freeway and wait for help.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countycarfreewaytrafficfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News