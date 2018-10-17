25 pounds of meth disguised as Aztec calendars found in Orange County

EMBED </>More Videos

Federal agents found 25 pounds of meth disguised as Aztec calendars and decorations in packages heading from Garden Grove to Hawaii.

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE (KABC) --
Nine people in an Orange County drug ring have been indicted for trying to ship 25 pounds of meth disguised as Aztec calendars and decorations from Garden Grove to Hawaii.

The drugs were part of a nearly 90-pound shipment that appeared to be colorful, decorative Mexican items, including the replicas of the 500-year-old Aztec calendar stone.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Tuesday that 25 pounds of disguised meth were intercepted in July in Orange County.

Officials say the traffickers also tried to ship five pounds of the drug to Hawaii inside bags of ground coffee.

Each defendant faces a series of charges including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugdrug arrestdrug bustmethillegal drugsmethamphetamineOrange CountyGarden Grove
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Dodgers win 5-2 over Brewers, take 3-2 lead in NLCS
Fast food antibiotic grades leave bad taste for customers
Fire crews battle building fire in Santa Fe Springs
Dodgers' Machado fined for kicking Brewers' Jesus Aguilar
Consumer Watchdog calls for investigation into PG&E over blackouts
Customers swarm Chino Hills 7-Eleven for lucky lotto tickets
Crews scour Malibu Park in search for clues in series of burglaries
Show More
Man accused of killing woman found dead in OC motel room
DA: Weinstein detective told accuser to delete info from phone
3.5 earthquake strikes Riverside County's San Jacinto area
Oxnard veteran receives Medal of Honor at White House
Feinstein, de Leon to have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
More News