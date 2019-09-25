Metro bus crash on 101 Freeway shuts down lanes in North Hollywood

The Los Angeles Fire Department freed a driver trapped in their vehicle after they collided with a Metro bus in North Hollywood.The collision happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Vineland Avenue.The California Highway Patrol and the fire department were among the first at the scene. The CHP said there were no passengers on the bus.All lanes of the freeway were blocked and were set reopen after an investigation.