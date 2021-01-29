Metro Gold Line train operator shot, seriously hurt in East Los Angeles; shooter at large

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Metro Gold Line train operator was shot and seriously injured Friday morning in East Los Angeles, prompting a search for the shooter, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital after being struck twice when the suspect shot at the train, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Authorities said the train operator is in stable condition.

"We're not completely sure if the driver was targeted or if it was a random type of shooting, we don't know that right now, that's why they're downloading the video to get a better picture of what exactly happened," said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesperson for the LASD Transit Services Bureau.

Metro's Indiana Station was closed as deputies established a perimeter and searched for the shooter. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Train service was suspended between the Soto and Maravilla stations, Metro said on Twitter. Riders were urged to use Line 30 for alternate service.
