Metro Red Line station rape: Person of interest detained in brutal East Hollywood attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5213165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Days after a victim was raped in a brutal attack at a Metro subway station in East Hollywood, authorities have released images of a man being sought in the case.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person of interest has been detained two weeks after a 60-year-old woman was brutally raped at a Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.It was unclear if the person in custody was the man captured on surveillance cameras whose photos were distributed by investigators as part of a search.According to the LAPD, the attack happened March 14 at the subway station located at Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. The assailant lured the victim into an emergency exit stairwell and attacked her after she asked him for directions, police said.Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the LAPD's Northeast Division at (323) 561-3328.