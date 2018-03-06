Metro tests security system that scans passengers for weapons

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Riders using public transit in Los Angeles could soon find themselves going through a new security system. Metro is partnering up with the TSA to test the latest screening technology.

Metro has been testing the security system for the past several months. The new passenger screening system scans for any weapons and explosives, including possible suicide vests, keeping riders safe from potential terrorists.

No radiation of any kind is emitted from the system. The technology generates a generic avatar of the person that looks like a green ghost. If the person is concealing something, it would show up as a black spot.

Metro is testing the scanner for the next couple of days at the 7th Street station in downtown Los Angeles.

Metro and TSA officials say the pilot project uses the best security technology available. The screening machine has the capability to scan four people at once. Unlike the airport, passengers do not have to remove jackets or shoes.

There was no word if this system, or another system Metro tested, will be rolled out across all stations.
