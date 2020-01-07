1 dead after train strikes vehicle in Santa Ana

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed when a Metrolink train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, officials say.

The vehicle was struck in the area of East Hunter Avenue and South Grand around 5:30 p.m. One person inside the vehicle was killed.

No passengers on the train were injured.

A dog that was inside the vehicle survived the crash and was rescued by authorities. An image provided by Santa Ana police showed the canine with some bruising and blood on a leg but otherwise appearing uninjured.

A dog survived when a car was struck on the train tracks in Santa Ana, but a person inside the vehicle was killed.

The Metrolink OC Line 689 train was heading to downtown LA's Union Station.

The train was stopped on the tracks while investigators looked into the cause of the collision.

The incident was causing delays to seven trains on two lines. Updates on train delays are posted on Metrolink's Twitter page.
