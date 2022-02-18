train crash

Man dies after getting hit by Metrolink train in Burbank

EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after getting hit by Metrolink train in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has died after getting hit by a Metrolink train in Burbank Thursday morning.

The fatal incident happened around 6 a.m. behind the Burbank Animal Shelter on North Victory Place.

The train service was suspended while police investigated. Passengers were taken off the train as part of the investigation.

Investigators say they spoke with the conductor of the Metrolink train, who remained at the scene after the collision. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be contributing factors regarding the conductor.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, it was determined the man intentionally positioned himself across the train tracks as the train was approaching. The train, which was traveling southbound, was unable to stop and struck the man.

The conductor and passengers did not sustain any injuries.

Metrolink said it's offering a $50 reimbursement for all those passengers on Train 100 to find their own alternate transportation.

Passengers can request compensation on the Metrolink website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanktrain accidenttrain crashfatal crashman killedaccidenttrainscollisionperson killedcrash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TRAIN CRASH
Pilot rescued moments before Metrolink train slammed into aircraft
Former Port of Los Angeles engineer pleads guilty in train wreck case
6 donkeys killed after they were hit by train in Redlands
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
TOP STORIES
Stolen Amazon truck strikes, kills street vendor near South Park
New phase of COVID: Here's what CA's 'SMARTER' plan will address
Newsom unveils shift to 'endemic' approach to COVID
OT fraud charges hit former, current CHP officers from East LA station
Dad found safe after going missing on Mt. Pinos hike during snowstorm
Stafford criticized for reaction after photographer falls off stage
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 women near West Hollywood
Show More
Former Angels employee convicted in Tyler Skaggs' overdose death
Rams fan says her trip to the Super Bowl ended with hospital visit
Trump, kids must testify in investigation of business practices: Judge
Democratic leaders reluctant to halt California gas tax hike
Judge dismisses firefighter group's lawsuit over LA vaccine mandate
More TOP STORIES News