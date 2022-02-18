Man dies after getting hit by Metrolink train in Burbank

The fatal incident happened around 6 a.m. behind the Burbank Animal Shelter on North Victory Place.
The train service was suspended while police investigated. Passengers were taken off the train as part of the investigation.
Investigators say they spoke with the conductor of the Metrolink train, who remained at the scene after the collision. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be contributing factors regarding the conductor.
After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, it was determined the man intentionally positioned himself across the train tracks as the train was approaching. The train, which was traveling southbound, was unable to stop and struck the man.
The conductor and passengers did not sustain any injuries.
Metrolink said it's offering a $50 reimbursement for all those passengers on Train 100 to find their own alternate transportation.
Passengers can request compensation on the Metrolink website.