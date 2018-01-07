OC man wanted for child sex abuse turned over to border agents after being found in Mexico

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --
A man suspected of continuous sexual abuse of a child was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after being found in Mexico.

Around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Mexican authorities turned over 38-year-old Robert Carella, a U.S. citizen, to border patrol officers at the San Ysidro Pedestrian West Border.

During a fingerprint search through an identification system, officers learned Carella was wanted by the Orange County Sheriff's Department and that he had an outstanding felony warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

After confirming the warrant, officers turned Carella over to the U.S. Marshal Service, where he was taken and booked into Orange County Jail.
