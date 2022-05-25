11 killed, including 8 women, in shooting attacks on 2 bars in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

Handwritten signs left at the scenes of the killings suggested the attacks were part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have been battling for control of Guanajuato state for several years.

Police in the city of Celaya said the attacks occurred late Monday at two bars on the same street. They said 10 of the victims died at the scene, and another was declared dead at a hospital later.

Police confirmed that messages were left at the scene, but did not confirm what they said. But photos posted on social media suggested the killers were from the Santa Rosa de Lima gang.

The messages appeared to accuse the bars' owners of supporting the rival Jalisco cartel.

The photos showed women - it was not clear if they were bar employees or customers - heaped in pools of blood between tables. Part of one bar also appeared to have been partly burned.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicomexicofatal shootinggang violencegang activitymass shootingshootinggang
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 20, mostly children, in TX school shooting
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 18 kids, teacher killed
Watch Steve Kerr's raw, emotional plea after Texas shooting
How to talk to kids about Texas school shooting
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
Senator begs for gun compromise after Texas school shooting: VIDEO
Authorities identify man who died in Palos Verdes Estates cliff fall
Show More
Suspect wounded after CHP, deputies are fired upon in East LA
1st possible CA case of monkeypox believed to be in Sacramento
20 muertos y otros heridos tras tiroteo en escuela primaria en Texas
$374M settlement reached in lawsuits against ex-UCLA gynecologist
Man in wheelchair who was shot near South LA McDonald's has died
More TOP STORIES News