Number of migrants fell 50% at US southern border after Title 42 but what's happening in SoCal?

The number of migrants encountered at the southern border fell 50% during the last three days compared with the days leading up to the end of Title 42, U.S. officials said Monday.

A high number of migrants are still in US custody, although the number has fallen "significantly" since last week, officials said.

EL PASO, Texas (KABC) -- In the four days since the expiration of Title 42, a key pandemic-era regulation, the anticipated surge of migrants at the U.S. border has so far not materialized.

The number of migrants encountered at the southern border fell 50% during the last three days compared with the days leading up to the end of Title 42, U.S. officials said Monday.

But a high number of migrants are still in U.S. custody, although the number has fallen "significantly" since last week, according to Blas Nunez-Neto, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security.

The ability of U.S. Border Patrol to hold migrants has been a key concern as more migrants came to the border in the days leading up to the end of immigration restrictions linked to Title 42.

The administration is facing a lawsuit aimed at curtailing its ability to release migrants from custody even when facilities are over capacity.

The concern of a surge stemmed from fear that disinformation would spread to make migrants believe entering the U.S. would become easier post-Title 42. But in its place are new restrictions: migrants must first be denied protection in a country they passed through on their way to the U.S. border or apply for an asylum claim through an online app.

Those who successfully cross are typically processed near the border but some are transferred to U.S. Border Patrol offices in Riverside County.

"Throughout the weekend, we were still receiving over 200 immigrants seeking asylum a day, probably 250 on average," said Brooke Federico, the Director of Communications for Riverside County.

During an interview with ABC7 on Monday, Federico said short-term services, like open beds for migrants, were at 95% capacity around this time last week.

Now, they've dipped to roughly 50% capacity. Essentially, the number of migrants coming in has remained steady, but officials have processed people relatively quickly.

"Most people are on their way within 1-3 days but there are instances where we might have someone stay a week or a couple of weeks, and that's while they're connecting and getting everything they need to get to their asylum sponsor," said Federico.

She, like federal officials, is not reading too much into the lack of surge so far.

On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined her New York, Houston and Denver counterparts to ask President Joe Biden for a meeting, saying they want to help asylum seekers but need help of their own.

In a letter shared with ABC News, the mayors wrote in part, "For the past several months, several of our cities have experienced an increase of asylum seekers, many arriving after fleeing violence and economic instability with the majority being families and children. In response, we have led local multi-agency efforts to cover the cascading effects of asylum seeker support, which includes shelter, food, and health care. However, we cannot continue to incur costs for the unprecedented and unbudgeted emergency needs of newly-arrived asylum-seekers as it threatens the financial stability of our cities."

In the letter, the mayors say they have identified several opportunities for partnership with federal officials.

All four mayors are Democrats.

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol, Raul Ortiz, said on Twitter on Monday that his agents had apprehended 14,752 people over the past 72 hours; that averages out to 4,917 per day.

The figures given Monday are sharply below the 10,000-plus encountered on three days last week as migrants rushed to get in before new policies to restrict asylum took effect.

Title 42 allowed U.S. officials to quickly expel migrants without letting them seek asylum, but it also carried no consequences for those who entered the country and were expelled. In the leadup to the end of Title 42, the U.S. introduced tough enforcement measures to discourage people from just arriving at the border, encouraging them instead to use one of the pathways the U.S. has created to facilitate migration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.