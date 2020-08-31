Mexico quickly nearing 600,000 COVID-19 cases after reporting over 4K new cases in 24 hours

MEXICO CITY (KABC) -- Mexico is quickly approaching the 600,000 coronavirus case mark after the country reported more than 4,000 new cases within 24 hours over the weekend.Mexico's Health Ministry reported 4,129 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country's total number of infections to 595,841.The country has the fourth highest number of total cases in Latin America, behind Brazil, Peru and Columbia.Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the U.S. having the highest number with 182,779, followed by Brazil with 120,262 and Mexico with 63,819.