Mexico City reopening shops, restaurants, hotels despite COVID-19 surge

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (KABC) -- The streets of Mexico City looked empty over the weekend, but that could change beginning Monday.
Mexico City is allowing more businesses to reopen despite rising COVID-19 infection and death rates.
The city will reopen shops, street markets and athletic complexes but with limited capacity and hours.
Hotels and restaurants will open at about 30% seating capacity.
Bars, gyms schools and other businesses will remain closed.
