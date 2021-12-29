covid-19 outbreak

COVID outbreak: Mexico says cruise ships with coronavirus cases can dock

Officials say passengers or crew who show no symptoms will be allowed to come ashore normally.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mexico says cruise ships with coronavirus cases can dock

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican government said Tuesday it will allow cruise ships carrying people infected with the coronavirus to dock.

The announcement came after two Mexican ports refused to allowed passengers ashore because their ships had coronavirus cases.

The Health Department said passengers or crew who show no symptoms will be allowed to come ashore normally, while those with symptoms or a positive virus test will be quarantined or given medical care.

READ ALSO | At least 4 cruise ships prohibited from letting passengers disembark due to COVID cases onboard
EMBED More News Videos

At least four ocean cruise ships were turned away from ports of call or were prohibited from letting passengers disembark in the Americas this week because of COVID-19 cases aboard.



The department said a cruise ship that was prevented from docking at one Pacific coast port will be allowed to dock farther north, at the port of Guaymas. That was an apparent reference to a ship that was supposed to dock at Puerto Vallarta a few days ago but was not allowed to do so.

Early in the pandemic, some cruise ships wandered the seas for weeks seeking a port that would allow them to dock with coronavirus cases aboard.

Mexico is one of the few countries in the world that has instituted no travel restrictions, no testing requirements and no mandatory face mask wearing for visitors. The government argues such measures would be counterproductive for the economy, for which tourism revenues account for about 8.5% of GDP.

Mexico has also paid a high price in the pandemic. The country has had about 460,000 deaths related to COVID-19, based on government reviews of death certificates over the last two years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmexicovaccinestravelcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinenationalcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19mexicou.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Holiday Bowl canceled due to COVID issues in Bruins' program
'Hamilton' at Pantages Theatre canceled thru Jan. 23 due to COVID
LA County COVID testing sites seeing rush of people as cases climb
Cruises once again facing disruption due to COVID cases onboard
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend arrested in torture-murder of celebrity manager, LAPD says
More children hospitalized with COVID in LA
OC sheriff asks public's help with 1980 cold-case murder
More rain, snow expected in SoCal
Man kills his grandmother and then himself in Monterey Hills: LAPD
Tiger dies after being shot during attack at Florida zoo
Mountain lion prowls around Westlake Village yard
Show More
LA spending millions replacing stolen copper wire
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
Mandatory evacuation order issued for OC's Bond Fire burn area
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
More TOP STORIES News