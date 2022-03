MEXICO (KABC) -- A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Mexico Friday.No damage has been reported following the earthquake with the epicenter registered about 3.7 miles, or 6 kilometers, southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero, according to officials.The earthquake was felt strongly in Acapulco, Costa Grande and part of the Costa Chica region, as well as moderately in the downtown area, with no reports of damage.