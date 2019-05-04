Mexico murder: Claremont man's credit card used in Oklahoma City

By
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Less than six months after a young Claremont man was murdered while on vacation in Mexico, his credit card has been used in Oklahoma City.

Taylor Meyer, 27, was killed in Playa Del Carmen last November.

MORE: Claremont family wants FBI to investigate son's murder in Mexico
EMBED More News Videos

A Claremont family is looking for answers after learning their son was murdered while visiting Mexico.


He was with a group of friends who rented a condo in the city to celebrate a friend's birthday.

Oklahoma City police are looking for a man pictured in surveillance images, so they can figure out how Meyer's card ended up in that city. They're asking anyone with any information to give them a call.

"Either this person that withdrew the funds could have been involved in the murder, or he bought the card or was given the card from someone else," said father Kris Meyer. "But we feel, or at least I feel, that this person must have had his PIN number because he tried three or four times to get into Taylor's bank account."

Meyer's family is hoping the FBI will get involved in the investigation as Oklahoma City police work on identifying the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicoclaremontlos angeles countymurderhomicide investigationtouristfbiman killed
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News