Mexico volcano comes back to life, sending lava, ash and smoke into air

EMBED <>More Videos

Central Mexico's major volcano, which is nicknamed Popo, erupted again Tuesday night, sending lava, ash and smoke 2 miles into the air.

MEXICO -- Central Mexico's major volcano, which is nicknamed Popo, erupted again Tuesday night, sending lava, ash and smoke 2 miles into the air.

No injuries have been reported, but Mexican authorities warned nearby residents to stay inside for the time being.

The Popocatepetl volcano has been dormant for almost 50 years. Popo came back to life in 1994 and has produced powerful explosions irregularly ever since.

Tuesday's explosion has not affected flights in and out of Mexico City.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
mexicovolcanomexicous world
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News