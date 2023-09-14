MGM had to shut down computer systems at some of its casino and resort properties after a cyberattack.

Hacker group identified as possible source of MGM Resorts cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- A ransomware group is taking credit for a massive cyber breach at MGM resorts.

After four days, the company is still trying to clean up the mess in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

MGM says it's still open for business. But the attack wreaked havoc on such functions as guest key cards, slot machines and credit card transactions.

The company has not disclosed how it believes the breach happened.

But an organization that follows the hacker community claims a well-known ransomware group called ALPHAV, also known as BlackCat, compromised MGM by using LinkedIn to find an employee's information and then engage in a 10-minute conversation with the Help Desk.

In the meantime, Caesars Entertainment was also apparently hit by hackers recently. Reports came out Wednesday from Bloomberg News that Caesar's paid millions of dollars in ransom for the late-August attack.

The MGM incident began Sunday. The extent of it was not immediately clear, but the company operates casinos and resorts throughout the country and globally.

That includes tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at properties including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano.

