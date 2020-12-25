Real Estate

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Burkle's spokesman said in an email Thursday that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara and views it as a land banking opportunity.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies. Burkle is also part-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and an investor in several startups such as AirBnB, Spotify, and Foursquare.

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesanta barbara countybusinessmichael jacksonreal estate
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beverly Hills restaurant planning secret New Year's dinner
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
When will SoCal's stay-at-home order end?
Health officials search for new coronavirus variant in CA
SoCal weather: First winter storm of season will drop rain, snow on region
SoCal mountain communities bracing for snow storm
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Show More
Mountain lion captured in Orange County neighborhood
Excavation of Pompeii fast-food eatery reveals tastes
SoCal volunteer describes participating in AstraZeneca vaccine trial
Japan closes borders to block spread of new COVID-19 variant
Illinois bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 hurt
More TOP STORIES News