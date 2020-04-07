Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's 1992 US Olympic 'Dream Team' game jersey to be sold at auction

(Credit: Robert Edward Auctions)

LOS ANGELES -- A U.S. Men's Basketball jersey worn by Michael Jordan as a member of the legendary "Dream Team" that won the Gold Medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics will be auctioned at Robert Edward Auctions.

The white mesh jersey reads "USA Basketball" on the front and "Jordan" on the reverse. The number "9" appears on both the front and reverse.

Jordan even inscribed the jersey with a black Sharpie on the right breast "Best Wishes/Michael Jordan."

This jersey was first purchased in September 1992 at a special gala charity auction conducted by The Michael Jordan Foundation and it is accompanied by a copy of the original auction invoice. It was originally sold for $17,500.

The jersey was last sold at a 2013 public auction for a staggering $53,325.

In addition to Jordan, the 1992 team's roster included Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, Chris Mullin, Clyde Drexler, John Stockton, and collegiate standout Christian Laettner.

The team dominated during the Olympics, easily winning the Gold Medal while defeating their opponents by an average margin of 44 points.

Today, the success of the "Dream Team" is often credited with having had a drastic impact on the increasing popularity of basketball worldwide.

Interested bidders may participate in the online auction. Bidding for the jersey ends April 19.

For more information, please visit www.robertedwardauctions.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsmichael jordanbasketballu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MICHAEL JORDAN
Ray Allen, Kyrie Irving, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and the greatest shots in NBA Finals history
Michael Jordan series on ESPN moved up to April
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Michael Jordan opens low-income medical clinic in NC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Show More
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News