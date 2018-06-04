Michel Moore named next police chief of LAPD

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Mayor Eric Garcetti has named Assistant Chief Michel Moore to be the next Los Angeles police chief, replacing retiring Chief Charlie Beck.

Moore has been with LAPD since 1981. His selection must be confirmed by the Los Angeles City Council.

At an afternoon news conference announcing his decision, Garcetti described Moore as "one of if not the most qualified law enforcement professional in America. Acknowledged by everyone for his exceptional intelligence. Known as always being one of the hardest working guys in any room."



Garcetti said Moore has been at the forefront of tackling some of the department's most difficult challenges in recent years, including taking over at the Rampart station after the corruption scandal there in the 1990s as well as working with immigrant communities on civil rights issues.

He said he expects Moore to continue to work to reduce crime levels in the city and improve the department's ties to the community.

He also noted the retirement and succession of Beck has been much smoother than the transitions involving other chiefs in past, more turbulent years at the department, noting that Beck is the first chief to attend his successor's introduction in recent memory.

Moore, who is originally from Porterville, said he has spent the last few months touring around Los Angeles to talk to communities about what they would like to see from the department. He said many wanted to see deeper community involvement from the department.

"It's pretty simple. I wish to continue the momentum and building trust, particularly in communities of color," Moore said. "And improving public safety while we build a more diverse and representative department."
