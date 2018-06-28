Michel Moore sworn in as new LAPD chief

Michel Moore became the 57th chief in the history of the department, stepping into the role following the retirement of outgoing chief Charlie Beck. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department swore in Michel Moore as its new chief on Thursday.

Moore became the 57th police chief in the history of the department, stepping into the role following the retirement of outgoing chief Charlie Beck.

"I'm honored to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead this great department," Moore said. "I'm humbled by the enormity of the task at hand and confident that I've been blessed with an organization made up of such tremendous people."

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said that he is expecting Moore to continue pushing the department closer to the communities it serves.

"He's been instrumental in bringing new training to de-escalation, use of nonlethal force and implicit bias because our job is to save lives as we protect lives as well," Garcetti said.

Moore is a 36-year LAPD veteran who was already overseeing much of the department's operations. Selected from a pool of more than 31 applicants, he has received support from many city leaders.

High on Moore's initial agenda is balancing the community's needs as it navigates the ongoing homeless crisis.
