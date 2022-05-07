Mickey Gilley, country music singer-songwriter who gained fame with 'Urban Cowboy,' dies at 86

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6231490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Forty years ago, Houston rolled out the red carpet for the star-studded world premiere of Urban Cowboy! Dave Ward's Houston looks back at how it all started - with a mechanical bull!

PASADENA, Texas -- Mickey Gilley, the country music singer-songwriter whose music and eponymous nightclub gained fame with the 1980 movie "Urban Cowboy," has died. He was 86.Gilley's death was announced by Mayor Jeff Wagner of Pasadena, Texas, where the singer was a longtime resident.Since 1957, the Mississippi native had been creating music based on the sound of Louisiana's rhythm and blues. Gilley grew up surrounded by the influence of music with two of his cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart.Gilley made his chart-topper debut with his song "Is It Wrong For Loving You," and achieved a total of 39 Top 10 hits, 17 of those making it to the No. 1 spot.After moving to East Texas in 1971, he opened his world-famous honky-tonk nightclub, Gilley's.In 1980 he appeared in the movie "Urban Cowboy" alongside John Travolta, Debra Winger, and Johnny Lee. He later went on to star in numerous popular television series including "Murder She Wrote," "The Fall Guy," "Fantasy Island" and "Dukes of Hazzard."He earned numerous accolades including six American Country Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.