Migos rapper Takeoff accused of rape at house party in Encino

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rapper known as Takeoff, a member of the popular hip-hop group Migos, has been accused of sexual assault.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles accuses the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, of raping a woman at a house party in Encino in June.

The lawsuit accuses Ball of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and interference with civil rights.

He has not responded when asked to comment.
