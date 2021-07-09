1,280 migrant children at Long Beach Convention Center now reunited with family, mayor says

As of this morning, @HHSGov reports that we’ve reunited 1280 kids from the migrant shelter with family - with 307 awaiting reunification. We are set to close the shelter in 3 weeks and working to get every kid with family or sponsors. Thank you all for the support. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) July 9, 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 1,200 migrant children who were temporarily being housed at the Long Beach Convention Center have been reunited with relatives and sponsors as of Friday.Nearly 310 children are still awaiting reunification as the shelter, which is run by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, is set to close in three weeks.Until then, there is more work to do, said Mayor Robert Garcia."The key now are those 300 children left, but the response from the community and the support from the community has been so overwhelming...We're happy to have helped the administration and, most importantly, getting these kids reunified with family," he said.The effort is being fully led and funded by the federal government, Long Beach officials said, adding that the city was focused on "welcoming the children and supporting them during the unification process."Last month, Garcia said "incredible progress" was being made and thanked a non-profit social justice firm for representing each child at the shelter.