Legendary Dodgers scout Mike Brito dies at 87

The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of legendary international scout Mike Brito, who worked in the Dodger organization for nearly 45 years and passed away this evening at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with Brito’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qZ0j0tZpki — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 8, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito, who became famous for signing Fernando Valenzuela and was recognized as the man in the Panama hat behind home plate at Dodgers games in the 1980s and 1990s, has died, the organization announced.Brito died at the age of 87, the Dodgers said on Twitter."The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of legendary international scout Mike Brito, who worked in the Dodger organization for nearly 45 years and passed away this evening at the age of 87," read the tweet. "Our thoughts are with Brito's family and friends."It's unclear how the legendary scout died.He's leaves behind his wife, Rosario, his two daughters, Diana and Minerva and four granddaughters."My heart is very heavy today," said Valenzuela. "Mike was a great man and instrumental in my success as a baseball player on and off the field. No one loved the Dodger organization more than Mike and we will all miss him very much. My prayers go out to his wife, Rosario, and all of his family and friends."Known for his trademark Panama hat, cigar and radar gun, Brita was one of the most recognizable scouts in baseball history.Funeral services are pending, according to the Dodgers organization.