Politics

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of planned meeting with President Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor's office said Thursday that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms but was returning to Columbus. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative. DeWine, a longtime elected official in Ohio, is in his first term as governor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsohiocoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man beaten, robbed of life savings outside Huntington Park bank
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Holmby Hills mansion
Orange County twin YouTube stars charged over phony bank robbery
California ups early inmate release estimate amid objections
Autism community desperate for help amid stay-at-home orders
More than 2K unaccompanied children expelled from US
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Show More
Compton deputy alleges savage beating by 'Executioner' member
Free antibody testing available to public in Baldwin Hills
Migos rapper Takeoff accused of rape at LA party
LA County's health director warns against parties
Fauci says family still receives death threats, daughters harassed
More TOP STORIES News