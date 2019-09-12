'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino released after 8-month stint in jail for tax evasion

OTISVILLE, New York -- "Jersey Shore" star Michael Sorrentino is now free to GTL!

Mike Sorrentino, more commonly known as "The Situation," was released from federal prison in Otisville, New York Thursday after serving eight months on a tax evasion conviction.

The reality TV star and his brother Marc pleaded guilty in January 2018 after being charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Marc was sentenced to two years in prison.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

He and other cast members reunited last spring for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
otisvilleorange countyjersey shoremike sorrentino
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through LA
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Northridge shooting: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide
Protesters climb Fred Hartman Bridge ahead of Democratic debate
Youth vaping epidemic driven by flavors, experts say
Report: Justify failed drug test at CA track before Triple Crown run
LA advances plan to build affordable housing on Echo Park lot
Show More
Water main break floods Koreatown street, parking garage
Boy shot in jaw last month at Boyle Heights middle school
Final victim located in Santa Barbara boat fire, salvage efforts resume
Chargers tight end Hunter Henry on injured list
Student with special needs dies after golf cart crash at OC high school
More TOP STORIES News