mike tyson

Video shows Mike Tyson punching man onboard plane at San Francisco airport

A video from TMZ Sports appears to show former champion boxer Mike Tyson punching another passenger on a plane
EMBED <>More Videos

Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO -- A video obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson repeatedly punching another passenger onboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident escalated after a passenger took a selfie with Tyson Wednesday night onboard a Jet Blue flight headed to Florida.

Tyson reportedly took the picture with a man sitting behind him, but that man's friend apparently annoyed Tyson by continuing to talk to him.

RELATED: 'My job is not to manage you': Flight attendants nearing breaking point with unruly passengers

Sources close to Tyson told TMZ Sports that the man was "extremely intoxicated" and that Tyson reportedly told him to 'chill' before the incident turned violent.

On Thursday a Tyson representative said that the passenger threw a water bottle at Tyson while he was in his seat and that's what provoked the boxer.



Minutes after the confrontation, Tyson walked off the plane,
According to TMZ Sports the man he punched was bloodied and received medical treatment before going to the police.

San Francisco Police confirmed that they did respond to a report of a physical altercation onboard an airplane at SFO.

They said they did detain two individuals believed to be involved in the incident but neither cooperated fully with the investigation and were later released.

Tyson was spotted earlier in the day at San Francisco's 4/20 event in Golden Gate Park promoting the products from his cannabis company.

RELATED: Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez tried to shoot man suspected of molesting 4-year-old relative: court

The boxer was scheduled to speak at a cannabis conference in Miami, Florida on Thursday.

TMZ Sports, reports that Tyson is headed there and will tell his side of the story Thursday evening at an event at the conference.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan francisco international airportfightentertainmentair travelmike tysonboxingairlinesportscaught on cameraairplane
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
RELATED
New Mike Tyson docuseries dives into his climb, crash and comeback
MIKE TYSON
Boxing legend Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis-infused edibles
New Mike Tyson docuseries dives into his climb, crash and comeback
Mike Tyson announces return to boxing ring after 15 years
100,000 fans turn out for Muhammad Ali processional
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway reopens in Santa Clarita after chase ends in standoff
Lawsuit accuses De La Hoya of sexual assault
Rain makes its return to SoCal on Thursday, but pleasant weekend ahead
Mega dance company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say
Company to pay millions in settlement for alleged fake COVID results
Brianna Kupfer's accused killer appears in front of LA court judge
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
Show More
Pilots to attempt to skydive into freefalling unmanned planes
The white sage black market is contributing to its decimation in SoCal
SoCal basketball coach arrested on suspicion of child abuse
Shelter-in-place lifted after threat prompts lockdown on Cal campus
Organic zucchini at Walmart recalled for salmonella concerns
More TOP STORIES News